South Bruce OPP have charged a man and woman from London with several trafficking charges after receiving a tip.

Police say they began their investigation after getting information about possible drug trafficking to the Saugeen First Nation territory.

On Friday, police stopped a vehicle on Highway 21 in Saugeen Shores and arrested a 34-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, both from London.

They say about $3,590 in drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash and the vehicle were seized.

Among the drugs seized, police found cocaine, hydromorphone, oxycodone, dilaudid and methamphetamine.

As a result, both suspects are facing five charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

They are scheduled to appear in court again on March 13.