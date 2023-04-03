Londoner will be first Canadian in deep space
A Londoner will be the first Canadian in deep space.
Jeremy Hansen has been selected as part of the crew for the Artemis II mission.
The mission will include a figure-8 manoeuvre around the Moon then return to Earth.
This is a developing story.
What you need to know about the first-time homebuyers savings account
The rules governing Canada's first-time homebuyers savings account came into force April 1, allowing prospective homebuyers to start saving for up to 15 years once they open an account, with an annual $8,000 deposit cap and a lifetime contribution limit of $40,000.
Rogers finalizes $26-billion merger with Shaw after receiving government approval
Rogers Communications Inc. has closed its $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. after receiving final approval from Ottawa last week, bringing to an end two years of uncertainty as regulators scrutinized the deal.
Over a year after government invoked Emergencies Act, court to hear legal challenge
A national civil liberties group is set to argue that 'nebulous or strained claims' about economic instability or general unrest weren't enough to legally justify the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act early last year.
Trump to fly to New York for court surrender amid tight security
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to fly from Florida to New York City on Monday, ahead of his scheduled arraignment related to hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election, as security tightens in Manhattan.
French minister under fire for Playboy magazine cover
French government minister Marlene Schiappa has come under fire from members of her own party after appearing on the front cover of Playboy magazine.
Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger
Russian authorities blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies Monday for orchestrating a bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger who fervently supported Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and they arrested a suspect in the attack.
Quebec mother left behind in Syrian prison camp as 6 children set to return to Canada
Six children will soon be leaving a Syrian prison camp on a flight for Canada, but delays in their mother’s security assessment means the Quebec woman will not be able to come with them.
House fire in Guelph causes serious burn wounds, large response
Large plumes of smoke were billowing out of a home in Guelph as crews responded to a fully involved house fire.
Uber Eats driver stopped going 160km/h in Kitchener while making delivery
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say an Uber Eats delivery driver was stopped going 160km/h on Highway 7/8 and Fischer-Hallman Road.
Officers responded to multiple suspected overdoses in Wellington County, say OPP
The Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has issued a public safety alert after saying officers responded to multiple suspected overdoses over the weekend.
Alleged impaired driver refused service at Leamington beer store
A 35-year-old Leamington man was refused service at a beer store and then police say he charged with impaired driving after he drove away.
Incubus announced to perform at Caesars Windsor
Alternative rock band Incubus is coming to Caesars Windsor this summer.
Rally for striking Windsor Salt workers on Monday
A rally to support striking Windsor Salt members will take place Monday afternoon. All 250 Unifor workers have been off the job since Feb. 17 and the union says they’re facing issues including job security and outsourcing.
OSPCA’s Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery
There is a whole litter of reasons to play the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery.
Early morning Barrie GO Transit train service affected by construction
GO trains will run during the morning and afternoon rush hours between Allandale Waterfront GO and Downsview Park GO but transfers to buses will be required.
10-year-old twin boy identified as victim of chain-reaction crash in Niagara Region
A 10-year-old Beamsville boy killed in a crash on a highway in Niagara Region last week is being remembered as a brilliant kid who tinkered with things.
Another storm tracking towards northern Ont., bringing mix of ice, rain and snow
Environment Canada issued weather alerts across northern Ontario on Monday morning as another storm approaches the region bringing rain, freezing rain and snow.
Several collisions slow commuters as heavy snow hits Ottawa
It’s a slow commute in Ottawa this morning as heavy snow creates slippery driving conditions on roads across the city.
Many Ottawa LRT maintenance workers missing training, report finds
A report prepared by the city of Ottawa's independent regulatory officer overseeing the light rail system shows many Alstom employees involved in inspections have not taken some of their mandatory training courses.
Toronto mayoral hopefuls take first official step towards top job
Toronto’s mayoral race is officially launching with nominations opening for prospective candidates on Monday.
No evidence of shooting after investigation closes downtown Toronto intersection
A police investigation into a reported shooting early Monday morning in downtown Toronto has found no evidence of shots being fired.
Still no sign of missing man whose boat was found near bodies of 8 migrants
There is still no sign of a missing Akwesasne man whose boat was found where the bodies of eight migrants were pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week.
Montreal homeless man alleges city ticketed him hundreds of times, files lawsuit
An unhoused man is suing the City of Montreal and its police force, alleging he has received hundreds of tickets, including some on the same day, while trying to help the local homeless community. Guylain Levasseur, and his dog Misha, have been living out of a camper van for years.
Tories look to keep majority as voters go to the polls in Prince Edward Island
Voters in Prince Edward Island will go to the polls today after a nearly month-long provincial election campaign.
-
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Hundreds march in solidarity with Halifax’s 2SLGBTQ+ community
More than 200 people marched in Halifax Sunday in solidarity with trans and non-binary people who have been the target of anti-2SLGBTQ+ legislation across the globe.
Spring storm could bring 25 cm of snow to southern Manitoba
A Colorado low is set to bring heavy snow and strong winds to parts of southern Manitoba from Tuesday to Thursday this week.
Schools, buses cancelled in Manitoba due blast of winter weather
Schools, buses cancelled in Manitoba due blast of winter weather
Riverbend adaptive bike lanes a bust following residents complaints
A $5,000 three-week pilot program that created adaptive bike lanes along 18th Street SE, through the communities of Quarry Park and Riverbend last summer was a bust.
Edmonton DATS operators unanimously vote to strike without progress on pay equity
The bus drivers helping Edmontonians with physical or cognitive disabilities get around the city voted unanimously on Sunday in favour of striking should ongoing negotiations falter.
Edmonton MP private member's bill seeks to improve resources and care for Canadians with ADHD
An Edmonton MP tabled a bill in the House of Commons aimed at helping Canadians living with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and increasing its early detection in children.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Mild start to the week, then a big warm-up
Average daytime highs for the first week of April are around 8 C. So, we'll stay slightly cooler than average for a few more days in Edmonton.
Surrey city council to vote on 12.5% property tax hike
Surrey city council is set to vote on a double digit tax hike Monday.
Nexus enrolment centre opening at YVR as program ramps back up
Frequent travellers between Canada and the U.S. will be able to apply for or renew their Nexus memberships at Vancouver International Airport starting Monday.
