Londoner honoured with Sovereign's Medal for 40 years of volunteer work

Sandi Burns learned in 2019 she would be awarded the Sovereign's Medal for volunteer work. But after the pandemic postponed the event in which she would receive the award, Lieutenant Governor for Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell announced she would visit Burns at her home for the ceremony.

On Thursday, that visit finally happened. The lieutenant general was met with applause from friends and family of Burns, gathered in her driveway and front lawn to witness the moment.

Dowdeswell thanked Burns for her service while pinning the award on her Scouts Canada uniform, already adorned with multiple medals and badges.

While speaking of her motivation to volunteer, Burns spoke of her grandparents, who were lifelong volunteers.

“They set examples, they volunteered in a number of events, my grandmother, when she passed away at 99, had 80 years of volunteer service for guiding…I’m half way there,” Burns said.

Burns later reflected on the reasons she spent as much time with her grandparents. Namely, her situation back at home was not stable, and she and her sister were sent across the Atlantic Ocean four times to live with her grandparents. She also spent three decades with the Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.

“That is really why we give back," she said.

London Mayor Ed Holder spoke of the benefit volunteer service like Burns has on the community.

“Because you're a difference maker, and when you are a difference maker, what we see today is exactly so perfectly accepting this on behalf of everyone here,” he said.

The lieutenant governor stayed to pose for photos and speak with Burns and her guests before departing. Holder quipped Dowdeswell was an honorary Londoner while presenting her with a city pin during the event.

This was even Dowdeswell’s fourth event in London of the day, which also included a trip to the Western Fair Agriplex, where she received her fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.