Featured
Londoner Elizabeth Hillman Waterston appointed to the Order of Canada
Elizabeth Hillman Waterston (Courtesy: elizabethwaterston.com)
CTV London
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 4:48PM EDT
Londoner Elizabeth Hillman Waterston has been named a member of the Order of Canada.
Waterston was recognized for her pioneering work in developing the academic field of Canadian literature and for her unwavering commitment as a mentor to writers across the country.
Professor emeritus at the University of Guelph, Waterston taught at Western in the late Fifties and Sixties.
Two Stratford residents are joining the order: Timothy E. MacDonald, a businessman who helped lead the search for ships from the Franklin Expedition lost in the Arctic, and Seana McKenna, a veteran Stratford Festival actress.
Also named to the order are Brantford resident Beverley Jacobs, a longtime advocate for the rights of women and Indigenous people, and Indigenous educator Rebecca Jamieson of Ohsweken.