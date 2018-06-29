

CTV London





Londoner Elizabeth Hillman Waterston has been named a member of the Order of Canada.

Waterston was recognized for her pioneering work in developing the academic field of Canadian literature and for her unwavering commitment as a mentor to writers across the country.

Professor emeritus at the University of Guelph, Waterston taught at Western in the late Fifties and Sixties.

Two Stratford residents are joining the order: Timothy E. MacDonald, a businessman who helped lead the search for ships from the Franklin Expedition lost in the Arctic, and Seana McKenna, a veteran Stratford Festival actress.

Also named to the order are Brantford resident Beverley Jacobs, a longtime advocate for the rights of women and Indigenous people, and Indigenous educator Rebecca Jamieson of Ohsweken.