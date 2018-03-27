

CTV London





A 25-year-old London man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation with international ties.

Police say they received information from the Victim Identification Unit of the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children after a report came in that a man in the Netherlands was sent pornographic text messages detailing sex acts with children.

Police searched the Londoner’s home and several electronic devices were seized.

The suspect is charged with import/sell/distribute child pornography in the form of written word.