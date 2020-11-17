LONDON, ONT. -- An 18-year-old Londoner is among three teenagers charged in connection to a drive-by shooting a Toronto bakery that left six people injured.

The shooting happened back in September at Spence’s Bakery in the Oakwood-Vaughan area.

Police say several suspects in a dark SUV drove by the bakery firing several rounds into the business.

The six people injured were all taken to hospital and all survived.

Toronto police announced Monday they had arrested and charged three teenagers in relation to the shooting.

Among the charged is Illia Ayo, 18, of London.

Ayo is facing several charges including including six counts of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm recklessly.

Two 16-year-old boys from Toronto and Brampton are also facing the same list of charges.

When the shooting occurred police called in “brazen” and were looking into the possibility that it was gang-related.

Ayo is expected to appear in Toronto court on Wednesday.

With files from CTV News TOro