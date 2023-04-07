Londoner charged after travelling more than double the speed limit: Middlesex County OPP

A 21-year-old G2 driver had their car impounded after they were caught allegedly driving more than double the speed limit because they were late for an appointment, OPP said.

According to OPP West Region on Twitter, an officer was performing speed enforcement initiative in Thames Centre in a posted 50 km/h zone when police said a driver came speeding through town.

Police said the G2 driver was late for an appointment and clocked them at 120 km/h in the 50 km/h zone.

As a result, the 21-year-old from London had their car impounded and their licence suspended.

OPP once again remind the public to “slow down.”