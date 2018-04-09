

A 30 year old London man is facing 3 counts of child pornography related charges following a raid on a residence on Beechbank Crescent.

On Friday April 6 Police conducted a search warrant following a tip from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

Several computers and electronic devices were seized in the search.

A London man has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of import/sell/distribute child pornography.

The accused will appear in court on May 16th.