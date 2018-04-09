Featured
Londoner arrested on child pornography charges
CTV London
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 8:41AM EDT
A 30 year old London man is facing 3 counts of child pornography related charges following a raid on a residence on Beechbank Crescent.
On Friday April 6 Police conducted a search warrant following a tip from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.
Several computers and electronic devices were seized in the search.
A London man has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of import/sell/distribute child pornography.
The accused will appear in court on May 16th.