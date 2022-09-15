London youth charged in stabbing incident

A London teenager has been charged following a stabbing in the city on Wednesday afternoon.

As previously reported, first responders were called to the scene just before 1 p.m. in the area of Glenora Drive and Adelaide Street.

When police arrived, they found two 16-year-old boys suffering from stab wounds and a third 16-year-old was arrested.

Police say the victims have serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the victims and accused were known to each other.

The accused in the matter is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He is scheduled for a court appearance in October.