London youth charged in stabbing incident
A London teenager has been charged following a stabbing in the city on Wednesday afternoon.
As previously reported, first responders were called to the scene just before 1 p.m. in the area of Glenora Drive and Adelaide Street.
When police arrived, they found two 16-year-old boys suffering from stab wounds and a third 16-year-old was arrested.
Police say the victims have serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the victims and accused were known to each other.
The accused in the matter is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
He is scheduled for a court appearance in October.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crowds queue for Queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day
Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament's Westminster Hall on Thursday, as King Charles III spent a day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne.
How long is the line to see the Queen lying in state? What to know
Tens of thousands of people have lined up along the banks of the River Thames in London, awaiting entry to Westminster Hall to pay their respects at Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state.
Here's why the 'Stone of Destiny' is being brought back to Westminster Abbey for King's coronation
The news that officials are preparing to transport a mysterious slab of sandstone to Westminster Abbey as a key part of King Charles III's crowning has left many wondering: just what is the Stone of Destiny?
Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' at event
A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, says it is operating under an interim manager after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' came to light during its annual fishing tournament.
Florida flies 'illegal immigrants' to Martha's Vineyard
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies.
LIVE SOON | Canadian parliamentarians to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session today
Members of Parliament are returning to Ottawa ahead of schedule for a 'special session' on Thursday to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II.
U.S. mom ordered to apologize, pay restitution after telling daughter to hit sports opponent
A California mother must pay more than US$9,000 in restitution and apologize to a teenage basketball player she told her daughter to hit during a youth basketball game in 2021, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Patagonia's billionaire founder gives away company to help fight climate crisis
Yvon Chouinard, the billionaire founder of the outdoor apparel brand Patagonia, said on Wednesday he is giving away the company to a trust that will use its profit to fight the climate crisis.
Details of huge shift for second-most widely circulated cryptocurrency in the world
A huge shift is about to be underway for the second-most widely circulated cryptocurrency. Ethereum is set to change the way it validates its transactions that is expected to reduce energy consumption by 99.95 per cent.
Kitchener
-
Police charge 54-year-old Kitchener woman in connection to April homicide
Waterloo regional police said they have charged a second person in connection to a homicide in April of this year.
-
'They’ve lost their fear:' Burlington approves new measures after unprovoked coyote attacks
The City of Burlington is undertaking a series of measures to stem the number of coyote attacks on humans after six people were involved in unprovoked coyote attacks in recent weeks.
-
Several youths involved in Kitchener incident, 18-year-old stabbed: WRPS
Regional police are investigating an alleged altercation in Kitchener that involved 10-20 youths and resulted in an 18-year-old getting stabbed.
Windsor
-
CEO says More Beds, Better Care Act good for Windsor Regional Hospital
Officials say Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) is set to benefit from Ontario’s More Beds, Better Care act, which goes into effect next Wednesday. According to CEO David Musyj, the hospital currently has 33 patients in beds waiting for a spot in long-term care.
-
Officers describes attack by Mahoney as 'sheer terror' on day 3 of inquest
Windsor police officer John Paul Karam testified he was bleeding profusely after being attacked by Matthew Mahoney on March 21, 2018.
-
Lots of sunshine for Windsor-Essex to finish off the week
Sunshine leads the way for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.
Barrie
-
Youth group tackles 34-kms hike across Clearview Township
Taking part in three-kilometre excursions each Tuesday, Clearview youth are expecting to cover the entire 34-kms of the township's boundaries by Oct. 13
-
Parkview Centre opens up the dance floor for seniors 55+ on Thursdays
Both the Allandale 55+ and Parkview 55+ centres offer dozens of in-person and virtual classes with everything from bid Euchre to education and fitness classes.
-
New parking rules in downtown Midland start Thursday
Following uproar from business owners and customers alike, some adjustments to parking in downtown Midland are set to go into effect Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' at event
A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, says it is operating under an interim manager after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' came to light during its annual fishing tournament.
-
Why is Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lined with lead?
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, which arrived in London from Edinburgh on Tuesday, is made out of English oak and lined with lead in a royal tradition dating back hundreds of years.
-
'I just ran until nobody was chasing me': N.S. RCMP investigating mob attack recorded on video
A young man in the Halifax-area is recovering after a disturbing incident that was caught on video.
Ottawa
-
Crowds queue for Queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day
Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament's Westminster Hall on Thursday, as King Charles III spent a day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa city services unaffected by holiday for Queen's funeral
The city of Ottawa says city services will be open and operating as normal Monday, as Canada marks the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Public transit will pause for 96 seconds at 1 p.m., if safe, to observe a moment of silence.
-
McKenney vows to end chronic homelessness in Ottawa in four years
Ottawa mayoral candidate Coun. Catherine McKenney is pledging to end chronic homelessness in Ottawa within a single term of council, if elected.
Toronto
-
Peel police to provide update this morning on GTA shooting rampage
Peel Regional Police are providing an update Thursday on the GTA shooting spree that left a Toronto police officer and Milton business owner dead earlier this week.
-
Southern Ontario wakes to single-digit temperatures for the first time since early June
Southern Ontario is waking up to a chilly start Thursday morning with temperatures dipping into the single-digits for the first time since early June.
-
'He missed my head': Victim recounts shooting in Milton auto body shop
Two days after being injured in a shooting inside an auto body shop in Milton, 42-year-old Muhammad Shiraz Afzal recounted what happened that day.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Leaders to go 'face-to-face' in first election debate
The first of two French-language leadership debates this Quebec election campaign takes place in Montreal.
-
Supreme Court of Canada hears challenge to cannabis cultivation ban in Quebec
The Supreme Court of Canada is slated to hear a challenge to Quebec's ban on the possession and cultivation of cannabis plants for personal use.
-
Controversy stirs as Montreal Canadiens unveil new RBC-embossed jersey
For the first time in its history, the Montreal Canadiens jersey will feature advertising -- and not everyone's happy about it.
Atlantic
-
'I just ran until nobody was chasing me': N.S. RCMP investigating mob attack recorded on video
A young man in the Halifax-area is recovering after a disturbing incident that was caught on video.
-
Unexpected holiday for Queen’s funeral met with confusion, concern in the Maritimes
The sudden and unexpected holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is being met by some confusion and concern in the Maritimes.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry hears RCMP staffer deleted recording of controversial Lucki phone call
The RCMP is investigating what happened to the recording of a controversial meeting between top brass at RCMP headquarters and officials with the force in Nova Scotia days after the 2020 mass shooting.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba strikes deal with drugstore chain to supply free menstrual products
The Manitoba government plans to make millions of menstrual products available for free at schools, women's shelters and resource centres across the province.
-
Crowds queue for Queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day
Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament's Westminster Hall on Thursday, as King Charles III spent a day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne.
-
'A Hail Mary pass': Councillor tries again to waive $20K fees for Osborne Village arson victim
A Winnipeg city councillor is making one more 'Hail Mary pass' to get the city to waive what she calls exorbitant fees for an Osborne Village arson victim looking to rebuild after a tragedy.
Calgary
-
Northbound Deerfoot Trail slowed by crash near Douglasdale Boulevard
The morning commute on Deerfoot Trail slowed to a crawl Thursday morning after a crash blocked a northbound lane in the city's southeast.
-
Crowds queue for Queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day
Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament's Westminster Hall on Thursday, as King Charles III spent a day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne.
-
Saddledome 'structurally sound' despite crumbling concrete, city says
The concrete is cracking and crumbling around the upper ring of the Scotiabank Saddledome's roof, but the building is still structurally sound, city officials say.
Edmonton
-
Firefighters called to former Dwayne's Home second day in a row
A second fire in as many days – and the 19th of the year – broke out at the building of the former Dwayne's Home in downtown Edmonton early Thursday morning.
-
Motorcyclist who hit traffic officer, fled scene, wanted by Edmonton police
An Edmonton police officer needed to be hospitalized Wednesday evening after being hit by a motorcyclist.
-
Mother of accused in north Edmonton deadly attacks says family tried to seek help from mental-health system, police
The mother of a 25-year-old man who is accused of killing one Edmontonian and stabbing two others is offering her condolences to the victims and calling out the health and judicial systems who she says abandoned her family.
Vancouver
-
New $84.4M water system in Abbotsford aims for climate resilience after catastrophic floods
The City of Abbotsford is getting funding help from the B.C. government to bolster its drinking water system against extreme weather and climate-related disasters.
-
Frightening incident caught on camera prompts warning from Vancouver driver
Video of a man trying to open a woman’s car door while she was stopped at a Vancouver intersection is being called “unnerving” by police.
-
Intimidation, threats, fear: B.C. civic leaders look to province for help
Behind the official agenda for the annual gathering of B.C.'s municipal officials and provincial politicians is a quiet and urgent discussion about the alarming levels of hate and harassment they're experiencing on the job.