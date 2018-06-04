

CTV London





A local author has picked up an award for his latest novel.

Mark A. Rayner won in the humor category at the annual IndieReader Discovery Awards for his book The Fatness.

The Fatness already won a silver International Book Publishing Association Benjamin Franklin award for humor this past April.

The Fatness is a contemporary satire of socialism, capitalism, and the obesity epidemic.

In the book, overweight Canadians are imprisoned in "Calorie Reduction Centers" until they lose their extra pounds.

Rayner is also an instructor at Western University's Faculty of Information and Media Studies.