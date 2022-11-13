London woman working to help the homeless stay warm this winter

With temperatures dropping this weekend the need to help those living on the streets is growing exponentially.

Karina Gardian created her own clothing company called 'Knuckle Nuts', an online store that allows people to choose from a variety of clothes and winter accessories.

Through her active wear clothing line, she is giving back. 10 percent of every sale will go towards helping the local homeless population.

"We launched knuckle nuts in march with the idea that I was going to put two of my passions combined together," said Gardian. "One being my love for wellness, health, and fitness and my love for people living on the streets."

Gardian says she has seen the city’s homelessness crisis first hand and the desperate need for change.

"Working in that field I see a lot of the reasons why it’s a growing concern, it’s a growing problem, and that's because we lack in resources."

With every neck warmer sold on her website, she gives one to people experiencing homelessness in the city.

"People like us we actually do need that service we do want that service. We want people to see us as human and not just as another lost soul," said one woman experiencing homelessness.

"We do need shoes and coats and stuff that will help keep us warm."

With winter weather upon us the need for warm clothing is essential to those without a place to call home

"I’ve seen too many people lose their fingers to frostbite," said Gardian as she handed out neck warmers to people near Victoria park on Sunday.

With a push for change from local organizations, the City of London’s Winter Response Plan was revised with up to $5 million in funding to support a community-wide response that aims to support nearly 400 people experiencing homelessness.

"We hope that at some point we can grow to the point where we can hand lots of them out as well as be able to help people a little bit more with the 10 percent."