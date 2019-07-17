Featured
London woman wins cool million in Encore draw
Patricia Richards picks up her million-dollar Encore win.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 11:32AM EDT
Spending an extra dollar paid off in a big way for Patricia Richards.
The London, Ont. woman is $1 million richer after matching all seven Encore numbers in a Lotto 6/49 draw.
Richards won in the July 3 draw. Encore is played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra dollar.
She purchased the winning ticket at the Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Dundas Street in London.