Spending an extra dollar paid off in a big way for Patricia Richards.

The London, Ont. woman is $1 million richer after matching all seven Encore numbers in a Lotto 6/49 draw.

Richards won in the July 3 draw. Encore is played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra dollar.

She purchased the winning ticket at the Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Dundas Street in London.