London woman wanted on a warrant arrested by police

London Police Headquarters, 601 Dundas St. London, April 20, 2022. (Jim Knight /CTV News London) London Police Headquarters, 601 Dundas St. London, April 20, 2022. (Jim Knight /CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver