Featured
London woman forgets $42,000 worth of drugs in Guelph hotel room: police
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 11:27AM EST
A London woman who checked out of a Guelph hotel room and allegedly forgot to take her cocaine and crystal meth.
Guelph police say $42,000 worth of drugs were found Saturday by workers at the west-end hotel.
When a woman returned to collect the items, she was placed under arrest.
A 33-year-old woman from London is facing two charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.