London woman competes in Cross Country Cake off show
Subrina El-kerdi is competing to win a $50,000 prize on CTV’s Cross Country Cake Off show airing on Thursday night with a special two-night event.
From the age of 10, Subrina El-kerdi has had a love for baking.
“I spent a lot of time in the kitchen around my mom baking,” she said. “I was really inspired by her.”
Overwhelmed by the opportunity to compete as a baker on the show, she whipped up a cake in a few hours.
“I came back from New York that night and I started baking around 2 a.m. and I had to leave the house by 5 a.m. to get to Toronto,” El-Kerdi told CTV News.
She chose a cake that consisted of Arabic coffee and a coffee cup.
“That’s from my culture, very traditional and I wanted the judges to experience the taste of the coffee,” she said.
El-Kerdi discovered the competition after she saw other bakers posting about it through online baking groups. Though she had little time to prepare for the show she wanted to seize the opportunity.
“I had a lot of people encourage me to go on the baking competition and I thought what am I going to lose? I'm just going to go on for the fun, it doesn't matter if I win or lose, at least I got that experience,” she said.
Throughout the four upcoming holiday episodes, hosts Andrew Han and Mary Berg taste 24 homemade cakes made by people across Canada.
The final contestant will get the national title and win a grand prize of $50,000
“One of the beautiful things that Subrina did was she really tapped into her heritage and her culture,” said Han. “A lot of that was new to me, I learned so much from it,”
While speaking with CTV News London on Thursday, Han said every cake on the show needs to have 3 things.
“It’s got to look good, it has to taste great and also it has to tell a story,” he said.
One of the most important factors is that each cake tells a story, said his co-host Berg.
“Seeing that and how they can covey those stories in their cake was important to us,” she said.
In the qualifying rounds of the show, eight contestants in each city, Vancouver, Toronto, and Halifax will present their cake to the hosts.
Only four people will move on to compete in the Cross Country Cake Off the kitchen for a festive-themed challenge. Then, the top two finalists from each region will compete in the finale.
“Baking is all about sharing and these amazing bakers from across the country come to us with beautiful cakes that are made for sharing,” Berg said. “They come to the cross country bake off kitchen to bake their hearts out and share something that they love to do.”
Cross Country Cake Off’s special holiday season airs on four nights beginning December 15th and 16th, then Dec. 19 and 20 at 9 p.m. ET on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.
