London woman charged after downtown robbery and stabbing

London police say a London woman was arrested in relation to two separate incidents in the downtown core over the weekend.

At 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, a woman was walking in the area of Clarence and King streets when she was approached by an unknown female. Police say the female suspect assaulted and stole property belonging to the victim.

The suspect left the area and police were contacted. A description was provided to officers, and the area was searched with negative results.

Around 5:45 p.m. on the same day, a woman was walking in the area of Dundas and Maitland streets when she was approached by an unknown female. Officers say the female suspect proceeded to yell obscenities at the woman. The two exchanged words and the suspect allegedly attempted to assault her.

Police say the female suspect stabbed the woman and fled from the area.

Police were contacted and a description of the suspect was provided to officers. She was located a short time later in the 400-block of Dundas Street.

The female was arrested without incident. Officers say they determined that she was responsible for both of the reported incidents.

Both victims sustained minor injuries which did not require medical attention.

As a result of the investigation, Genevieve Jacqueline Reed, 44, of London, has been charged with the following offences:

Robbery/theft from person with violence; and

Assault with a weapon.

The accused appeared in London court yesterday in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.