London-Waterloo region not chosen to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship

The 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship will not be hosted by London and Waterloo Region.

The joint bid to host the annual tournament from Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023 was unsuccessful and the tournament was awarded to Halifax, NS and Moncton, NB.

“While we are disappointed in this news, we appreciate the work and support of our local partners to submit this bid,” said Director, Sport Tourism, and Tourism London Zanth Jarvis. “London is the strongest junior hockey community in the country and would no doubt make a phenomenal host city. We won’t rest in our pursuit of bringing the World Juniors to London and look forward to working with Hockey Canada to bid again in the future.”

“The work that went into this bid was substantial, and we appreciate the support and collaboration of our partners that were involved who came together in such a short time for the opportunity to bid,” added Allister Scorgie, director of sport hosting for Explore waterloo Region.

Hockey Canada has hosted the IIHF World Junior Championship 15 times since its official inception in 1977, with Atlantic Canada last serving as host in 2003 in Halifax and Sydney, N.S.

Originally slated to be hosted in Russia, the event was removed by the IIHF and awarded to Canada due to the ongoing conflict in the Ukraine.