London voters take in advance polls

London voters had their first opportunity Saturday to cast ballots in the municipal election.

It was the first of six days of advanced voting, depending on the location.

”I just thought I’d get it done and over with,” says voter, Barb, who was one of the first in line at the Cherryhill Mall polling station Saturday.

“I thought the lineup would be longer,” adds Barb’s friend Ruby.

Deputy City Clerk Sarah Corman advises voters to have their information handy when they come.

“You can vote anywhere across the city. Bring your voter notification card if you have it,” says Corman. “If you don’t, just bring ID, and we’ll be able to take your vote.”

In the 2018 election, about 14 per cent of those who voted did so by advanced polls, with total voter turnout being 39 per cent.

Corman adds they always hope to improve voter turnout, and that is why they try to make it as convenient as possible.

“A lot of people use the advance vote because of the convenience of it. It’s across the city, you can go anywhere,” she says. “They also know who they’re voting for. They might be traveling, so they’ll get out and vote early.”

Election Day is Oct. 24.