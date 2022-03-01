London Ukrainian Centre collecting donations to help those displaced by the war

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the London Ukrainian Centre is collecting items for those affected in the war torn country.

Starting Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, the club at 247 Adelaide Street South will be accepting a number of donations desperately needed, including:

First aid kits

Women's hygiene products

Baby diapers and wipes

Canned food

Baby food

Clothing for men, women and children

Over the counter medications

Money transfers can be sent to info@londonukrainiancentre.ca while cash donations will be accepted at the centre's Ukrainian Credit Union.