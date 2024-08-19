London Transit 'deeply regrets' weekend crash

The weather is believed to have played a factor in a crash involving a London Transit bus on the weekend.

According to London police, the investigation remains ongoing as to whether or not any other factors may have played a part in the crash.

CTV News reached out to London Transit Commission who said, "The London Transit Commission deeply regrets the collision that occurred on Sunday that sent a number of people to the hospital. In addition to fully cooperating with the London Police Services in [its] investigation, an internal investigation is also underway."

Police also told CTV News it's too soon to say whether or not any charges will be laid and that any new details will be provided as they become available.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday on Highbury Avenue in the area of Commissioners Road east.