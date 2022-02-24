London to light city hall, other city amenities in colours of Ukraine flag

London’s Deputy Mayor, Josh Morgan, offered unequivocal support for Ukraine and London’s Ukrainian population in the face of what he called a hostile and unprovoked invasion.

Morgan says as a symbol of that support Mayor Holder has directed London City Hall and other city amenities to be lit up in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, Thursday evening and through the weekend.

Earlier Thursday, Morgan and the mayor spoke with the president of the London Ukrainian Centre to express solidarity with Ukraine and London’s Ukrainian community.

Morgan says London has a long history, and a proud tradition, of providing aid and accommodation to people fleeing from war and other crises.

He says while immigration and refugee status is under the federal government’s jurisdiction, London does stand ready to play a leading role in assisting our Ukrainian friends and neighbours if and when called upon.