London to light city hall, other city amenities in colours of Ukraine flag

London City Hall January 2021 (Daryl Newcombe/CTV London) London City Hall January 2021 (Daryl Newcombe/CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in 'brutal act of war'

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. Ukraine's government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver