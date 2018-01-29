

London is getting the Juno Awards next year.

Officials made the announcement Monday morning at the London Music Hall.

The event will be held at Budweiser Gardens on March 17, 2019.

Juno week festivities will run March 11-17, 2019

Beginning Monday, 1$ of ticket sales from Budweiser Gardens, London Music Hall and Centennial Hall will be donated to Music Counts.

It's the first time London has welcomed the Junos.

Nearby cities like Hamilton and Toronto have hosted the event numerous times throughout its history.

This year's Junos will be hosted by Michael Buble in Vancouver on March 25.

With files from The Canadian Press.