London to bake Wednesday as MLHU issues fifth heat alert

Hot and sticky weather set to return to the London area has prompted the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) to issue its fifth heat alert of the year.

According to Environment Canada, Wednesday’s high will reach 33 C with humidex values peaking at 44 C. The day will begin sunny but will give way to a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms in the evening.

Overnight Wednesday, London will see cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 21 C.

The high temperatures and humidity are enough to prompt the MLHU to issue a heat alert for Wednesday for the London region.

In addition, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Tuesday in relation to the incoming temperatures and humidity.

The special weather statement is in effect for the following regions:

London - Parkhill - Eastern Middlesex County

Strathroy - Komoka - Western Middlesex County

Wednesday’s heat alert is expected to remain in place until Thursday morning, when a cold front will pass through the region and drop the daytime high to 26 C.

The MLHU recommends the following tips to reduce the risk of heat-related illness:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day

Never leave a child or pet in a parked car or sleeping outside in direct sunlight

When possible, avoid spending too much time outdoors, and if you must be outside, seek shade as much as possible

Plan outdoor activities in the early morning or evening

Keep shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home

Take a cool bath or shower periodically

Avoid eating heavy meals and using your oven

Avoid intense or moderately intense physical activity

Use fans to draw cool air at night, but do not rely on a fan as a primary cooling device during extended periods of excessive heat

The MLHU issues a heat alert when Environment Canada issues a forecast calling for a daytime high of 31 C or higher and a low of 20 C or higher, or Environment Canada issues a forecast calling for a humidex of 40 C or higher.

According to Environment Canada, the average high for London this time of year is 26 C.