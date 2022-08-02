London to bake Wednesday as MLHU issues fifth heat alert
Hot and sticky weather set to return to the London area has prompted the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) to issue its fifth heat alert of the year.
According to Environment Canada, Wednesday’s high will reach 33 C with humidex values peaking at 44 C. The day will begin sunny but will give way to a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms in the evening.
Overnight Wednesday, London will see cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 21 C.
The high temperatures and humidity are enough to prompt the MLHU to issue a heat alert for Wednesday for the London region.
In addition, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Tuesday in relation to the incoming temperatures and humidity.
The special weather statement is in effect for the following regions:
- London - Parkhill - Eastern Middlesex County
- Strathroy - Komoka - Western Middlesex County
Wednesday’s heat alert is expected to remain in place until Thursday morning, when a cold front will pass through the region and drop the daytime high to 26 C.
The MLHU recommends the following tips to reduce the risk of heat-related illness:
- Drink plenty of water throughout the day
- Never leave a child or pet in a parked car or sleeping outside in direct sunlight
- When possible, avoid spending too much time outdoors, and if you must be outside, seek shade as much as possible
- Plan outdoor activities in the early morning or evening
- Keep shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home
- Take a cool bath or shower periodically
- Avoid eating heavy meals and using your oven
- Avoid intense or moderately intense physical activity
- Use fans to draw cool air at night, but do not rely on a fan as a primary cooling device during extended periods of excessive heat
The MLHU issues a heat alert when Environment Canada issues a forecast calling for a daytime high of 31 C or higher and a low of 20 C or higher, or Environment Canada issues a forecast calling for a humidex of 40 C or higher.
According to Environment Canada, the average high for London this time of year is 26 C.
