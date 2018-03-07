

A 17-year-old male has been arrested for alleged impaired driving after a two-vehicle crash that sent two women to hospital.

London Police arrested a 17-year-old London youth for impaired operation of a motor vehicle after two adult females were sent to hospital as a result of a motor vehicle collision.

At about 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a collision on Trafalgar Street near Veterans Memorial Parkway involving a pick-up truck and a car.

The 17-year-old driver of the GMC Sierra was charged with driving with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in blood causing bodily harm; and driving while ability impaired causing bodily harm.

The driver was also charged with possession of a Schedule 2 substance contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

A 25-year-old female passenger in the truck suffered serious, but not life threatening injuries, while a 21-year-old female in the car suffered minor injuries.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court today.

Under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the accused’s name cannot be released.

