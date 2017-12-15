

CTV London





London police have charged a 19-year-old man with armed robbery and assault in connection with a robbery at a variety store last month.

Police say the man entered the store on Salisbury Street at 11:30 p.m. on November 22 wearing a balaclava.

They say he was in possession of a firearm and demanded money and other property.

He fled the store with an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency and property, police say.

One person inside did not have any physical injuries. '

The London teen is charged with:

• Assault with a weapon;

• Armed robbery;

• Disguise with intent;

• Use of imitation firearm during commission of an indictable offence;

• Carry concealed weapon.