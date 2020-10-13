LONDON, ONT. -- A 17-year-old London driver was clocked going more than 170 km/h on Highway 403 over the weekend.

Brant OPP say the teen ran through radar just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The driver was charged with race motor vehicle and speeding more than 50 km over the posted 100 km/h speed limit.

Police say if the convicted the teen faces a minimum $2000 fine, an automatic seven day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle will be impounded for seven days.