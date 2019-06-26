

CTV London





An 18-year-old London man is now facing charges in connection with a suspicious school bus fire in the parking lot of A.B. Lucas Secondary School.

He has been charged with arson causing damage to property in connection with the fire, which caused about $60,000 in damage to the bus.

Firefighters responded to the parking lot at 656 Tennant Avenue shortly afer 3 a.m. on Sunday to put out the fire.

The accused was expected to appear in a London court on Wednesday.