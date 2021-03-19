LONDON, ONT. -- London Ont. swimmer Maggie MacNeil and University of Michigan swimmer became the first woman to break 49 seconds in the 100 butterfly Thursday.

She swam it in 48.89 seconds as she broke the NCAA and U.S. Open record of 49.26.

The London, Ont. native swam for Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School and the London Aquatic Club before becoming a Wolverine.