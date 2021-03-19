Advertisement
London swimmer Maggie MacNeil sets NCAA record at University of Michigan
Published Friday, March 19, 2021 7:51PM EDT Last Updated Friday, March 19, 2021 7:52PM EDT
London's Margaret MacNeil reacts after winning the women's 100m butterfly final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Monday, July 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
LONDON, ONT. -- London Ont. swimmer Maggie MacNeil and University of Michigan swimmer became the first woman to break 49 seconds in the 100 butterfly Thursday.
She swam it in 48.89 seconds as she broke the NCAA and U.S. Open record of 49.26.
The London, Ont. native swam for Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School and the London Aquatic Club before becoming a Wolverine.
