

CTV London





High school students from London are expected to take part in a province-wide protest against education changes in Ontario.

The hour long rally will take place at 1:15 p.m. and students from several London and St. Thomas high schools are planning to take part.

The protest is said to have reached hundreds of thousands of students across Ontario.

The Thames Valley District School Board issued a statement saying they have “been made aware that a student protest is planned for Thursday, April 4 at 1:15 p.m."

It continues, "TVDSB is committed to ensuring safe, positive learning environments at all our schools and expects all students to behave in a peaceful and respectful manner throughout the school day.

"School administrators and teaching staff have been asked to provide support for students who have questions or concerns around recently announced changes in education. In compliance with Board policies, students failing to attend classes will be recorded as absent, and parents and guardians will be notified as a part of normal school practices.”

The protest is expected to take the form of an hour-long walkout.