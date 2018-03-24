

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





Local students joined youth across the country and around the globe to demand gun control.

The London students say they are marching in solidarity with other young people Saturday in Australia, Israel and China and in Washington, where the main rally has already brought massive crowds.

After the February 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students have tapped into a current of pro-gun control sentiment that has been building in the U.S. for years.

Kyla Seaton and Teigan Elliott have organized the London rally at Victoria Park.

"Thousands of people will march together to demand that student's (sic) lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in U.S. schools," Seaton wrote to CTV News.

She says students and allies are invited to "march with us in solidarity with our American peers."

Summoned by high school students swept up in school violence, thousands swarmed into the nation's capital and in cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignite political activism among the young.

Organizers of the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington hoped their protest would match in numbers and spirit last year's women's march, one of the largest Washington protests since the Vietnam era and one that far exceeded predictions of 300,000 demonstrators.

Students in Florida have focused on youth voter registration and there will be a registration booth at the Saturday rally in Washington.

- With files from Associated Press