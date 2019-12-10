London students get real-world insight from professionals
CTV London Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 5:39PM EST
High school students in London, Ont. participate in the World of Choices event on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Joel Merritt / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Business professionals mentored London high school students about career prospects on Tuesday afternoon.
Junior Achievement of South Western Ontario hosted the event World of Choices for 110 high school students at the Hellenic Centre.
The event provided students with the opportunity to talk with business mentors and participate in interactive sessions.
World of Choices formed to provide students with a better understanding of careers and the education needed to obtain them.