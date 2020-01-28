LONDON, ONT. -- It’s become next to impossible to keep medical masks in stock, as fears spread over the coronavirus, says a local pharmacist.

Jeff Turner at Turner Drug Store on Grand Avenue tells CTV News he quickly ran out of the few masks he had in stock when the public started to become aware of the virus.

He said he has since been in touch with 10 suppliers and they have all sold out.

In the meantime, he continues to get inquiries from customers worried about catching the virus.