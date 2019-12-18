LONDON, ONT. -- Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek has announced $10 million in funding for London and St. Thomas hospitals for maintenance upgrades.

It means some of the aging infrastructure of the three hospitals will be upgraded, including elevator upgrades, generators, roofing, and much more.

The funding comes from the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund, which will be investing $175 in 131 hospitals across the province.

More to come.