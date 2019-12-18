LONDON, ONT. -- Area hospitals will now be able to take care of some nagging maintenance problems with $10 million in funding announced Wednesday by Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek.

The money comes from the province’s $175-million Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund. Locally it will go towards fixing roofs, upgrading air-conditioning systems, fixing elevators and a host of other repair projects.

It’s welcome funding, says Robert Biron, the president and CEO of St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital.

“The reality is that if this fund wasn't available for hospitals then we would have to find the funds either through our fundraising activities, which is not necessarily appealing for most donors, or alternatively through our operating budget.”

Here’s how the funding breaks down locally:

London Health Sciences Centre - $6,687,878

St. Joseph's Health Care, London - $2,096,587

St. Thomas-Elgin General Hospital - $1,231,883

Yurek says the funding helps provide a safe environment for staff and patients, “Also it will ensure that hospitals' budgets don't have to be diverted within internal budgeting mechanisms in order to alleviate a certain infrastructure emergency.”

Hospital officials admit the funding doesn't come close to filling the gap as far as what's needed, but they said it does leave more for patient care.

LHSC President and CEO Paul Woods says the fund “offsets some of those capital needs, allows us to purchase imaging equipment and sort of front-line equipment for patient care.”

St. Joseph’s Health Care President and CEO Gillian Kernaghan says this year’s allotment is more than what the fund provided last year.

“We really welcome that because buildings do require a lot of maintenance.”