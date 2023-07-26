London soccer fans cheer on Canadian women at World Cup

Canada has picked up its first win at the Women's World Cup.

Adriana Leon's 53rd-minute goal helped Canada pull out a 2-1 victory over Ireland.

The Irish took a 1-0 lead just four minutes in thanks to Katie McCabe.

But an own goal just before halftime allowed Canada to tie things up.

London, Ont. native Jessie Fleming captained the side and came into the starting lineup after having missed the Nigeria game with a calf injury.

The Canadians were coming off a scoreless draw against Nigeria in their opener.