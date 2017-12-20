

CTV London





A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting this past summer on Wavell Street has been arrested in British Columbia.

Ayanle Aden was located in Victoria B.C. and will be held there until he is brought back to London to answer to a grocery list of charges.

Police believe on Aug. 29, there was an altercation between at least two individuals, with at least one firearm being discharged.

No injuries were reported, but two vehicles were struck by bullets.

Police have charged Aden with:

Discharge firearm with intent to endanger life

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a restricted firearm without a licence

Possession of a prohibited device without a licence

Possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of a firearm that had been obtained by the commission of an offence

Two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited

Three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance

Possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking