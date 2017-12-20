Featured
London shooting suspect arrested in B.C.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 12:50PM EST
A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting this past summer on Wavell Street has been arrested in British Columbia.
Ayanle Aden was located in Victoria B.C. and will be held there until he is brought back to London to answer to a grocery list of charges.
Police believe on Aug. 29, there was an altercation between at least two individuals, with at least one firearm being discharged.
No injuries were reported, but two vehicles were struck by bullets.
Police have charged Aden with:
Discharge firearm with intent to endanger life
Careless use of a firearm
Possession of a restricted firearm without a licence
Possession of a prohibited device without a licence
Possession of a loaded firearm
Possession of a firearm that had been obtained by the commission of an offence
Two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited
Three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance
Possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking