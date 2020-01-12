LONDON, ONT. -- There have been widespread power outages Sunday morning across Grey County, including Hanover, Dundalk and Owen Sound.

Environment Canada says many communities received as much as 25 millimetres of ice accretion from a storm that whipped across the region Saturday into Sunday.

Now there are strong wind gusts and Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as more power outages are possible.

The agency says pedestrians and drivers should exercise caution as falling tree branches are possible on roads and sidewalks.

To the south, the story was rain.

In London, a record rainfall was set Saturday with total precipitation measuring 56.6 millimetres. The former record was 33.2 mm of rain in 1980.

The city also saw a record high temperature for the day Saturday. London reached 11.7 degrees and that broke a 1979 record of 11.1.

The record rainfall forced road closures in and around London including in Ailsa Craig, Thames Centre and Oxford and Perth Counties.