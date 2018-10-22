

CTV London





It’s time to vote, and while communities across the province hit the polls today, it’s London that will have plenty of people watching along, however not for who is elected, but rather how they are elected.

London is the first Canadian municipality to introduce ranked ballots for an election.

Voters will be able to rank their top three choices for mayor and councilors.

Meanwhile the race for mayor promises to be interesting with the top four candidates all vying for votes.

It may be some time before winners are declared in various races because the use of ranked ballots likely will require multiple counts.

CTV London will be providing full coverage of the election tonight at 11 p.m.

Polls are set to open at 10 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.