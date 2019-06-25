

Brent Lale, CTV London





After successfully hosting and winning OFSAA girls volleyball last year, the provincial tournament is on its way back to the Forest City in 2021. And next time, with six local teams qualifying, it will be bigger and better.

"A super OFSAA is one that involves all three classifications ('AAA', 'AA' and 'A') all in the same location, says tournament co-chair Michelle Lange.

"We're going to have 1,000 female athletes, coaches, parents and fans in London," she adds. "Less than 5 per cent of high school athletes have chance to go to OFSAA in their whole career, so this is going to be great."

This event will be so big, they won't be using high school gymnasiums. Instead, Fanshawe College, North London Optimist Centre and Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre will host the action.

Following the successful hosting and winning of the 2018 OFSAA 'AAA' Girls Championships, co-convenors Michelle Lange and Mike Darling wanted to do it again, but this time came up with the idea to make it bigger and better.

"We want to focus on female empowerment,' says Darling. "We want them to feel like Olympic athletes. I'm also excited to have our girls see other teams play as well. During our down time we can watch how great South volleyball is, and also watch some of those single-A schools who we don't get to see compete."

Darling says they are working on some things behind the scenes to make this one of the most memorable tournaments ever hosted.

The Four Points Sheridan has reserved every room in the hotel for them. They'll have shuttles to transport the athletes and coaches, and are working with Western Fair District to have a major event instead of the banquet.

Tourism London made the announcement in a news release Tuesday morning. They are commending the work by Lange and Darling, as well as the community partners.

"If you look at past events like the Summer Games, London always does a great job with volunteers," says Tourism London's Zanth Jarvis. "It's a difference-maker in getting these events, because they know London is great with volunteers."

In 2018, Oakridge couldn't have written a better script, when they hosted and won the 'AAA' tournament. Now with grand ideas, Lange hopes to take the 2021 event to another level..

"I hope that this will be the best OFSAA anyone has ever seen."