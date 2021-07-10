LONDON, ONT. -- The London Search and Rescue Team (LSAR) is holding a one-day-only bottle drive Saturday to help support the not-for- profit organization.

“We rely 100 per cent on donations, we don’t receive any government funding so all 20 teams in Ontario rely on fundraisers projects such as bottle drives…to continue to provide this valuable service throughout Ontario,” says Tobias Ireland public relations officer for LSAR.

Money raised from the campaign will go towards retrofitting a command trailer used for bringing equipment to rescue operations in London Ont., as well as upgrading communications and logistics capabilities along with other needs.

“We are on call with the police services for any vulnerable or missing persons, we assist them in locating them… we are on call 24-7, 365 days a year," Ireland says.

The team is accepting bottle and can empties, change and even Canadian dollars at two separate locations.

The bottle drives at Western University in the parking lot at Huron Flats and at Western Fair District on the corner of King and Rectory street are open between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

“It is amazing it is nice to see London come together, we have always been thankful for their continued support throughout our years of service," Ireland says.

London Search and Rescue would like to thank the following community partners: Western University, Western Fair District, the London Food Bank and Lubnow Restoration DKI for sponsoring this event.