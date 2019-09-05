

CTV London





The flag is lowered at Cedar Hollow public school Thursday after the death of a child.

In a letter sent home to parents, the school, in the northeast end, says Alex Le died on the first day of school due to a medical emergency.

The letter said Alex would be remembered “as a well-liked student, who was athletic, energetic, caring and a friend to all.”

The Thames Valley District School Board traumatic events team is available to support students and staff.

The letter also asks parents to share the information with their children about the death and if they require further assistance, school material is available.