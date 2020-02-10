LONDON, ONT. -- The city’s bylaw enforcement department says it has charged five local salvage yards in an enforcement project last month.

The infractions include accepting scrap metal without verifying identification, failure to keep transaction records and operating without a business license.

The charges come as the theft of valuable metals such as copper and palladium (found in catalytic converters) continues to be an issue.

A news release from the City of London said, “One of the common motivators of this crime is the ease of which the stolen product can be sold to salvage yards for quick cash.”

It goes on to say that salvage yards are licensed by the city and must adhere to a number of regulations in the interest of suppressing crimes.

London police Staff Sgt. Alex Krygsman is quoted as saying that police “see periodic increases in reports of metal theft, particularly of catalytic converters.”

He added, “If criminals can’t make money from a stolen item, they are much less likely to steal it.”

The names of the businesses charged were not released.