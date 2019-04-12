

CTV London





London-based Voices.com has been listed as one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Business Employers of 2019.

It's the second time the company has made the list, and the only London company to make the cut this year.

In a media release, Ann Walton, director of operations at Voices.com, said, “Investing in our colleagues is the only way for us to be successful...We strive to put our people first in an industry that is constantly changing and evolving."

The editorial competition considers eight areas when evaluating companies; physical workplace, work atmosphere and social, health, financial and family benefits, vacation and time off, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development, and community involvement.

Richard Yerema, managing editor of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project, said in a statement, “The companies that make this list are fast-growing employers that need to innovate rapidly...looking for new ways to attract the best and brightest employees so they can keep growing.”

Small and medium-sized companies employ over 90 per cent of Canada's private-sector workforce.

A full list of winners is available at: canadastop100.com