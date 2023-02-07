London’s pledge of 47,000 homes includes assertive letter to province but avoids ‘punching them in the face’

Residential high rise under construction in Downtown London (Daryl Newcombe) Residential high rise under construction in Downtown London (Daryl Newcombe)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden in State of Union urges U.S. Congress: 'Finish the job'

U.S. President Joe Biden exhorted Congress Tuesday night to work with him to 'finish the job' of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address aimed at reassuring a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver