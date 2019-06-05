

CTV London





Hold onto your butts, Jurassic Park in London will once again be open Wednesday night for game three of the NBA finals.

Dundas Place between Ridout Street and Talbot Street is now closed to vehicles in preparation for tonight’s game.

The viewing is free to any who wish to attend, and the show will go on rain or shine.

The city has also announced that it will be hosting viewings for all the remaining games at Dundas Place.

Game 4 is Friday night at 9 p.m., Game 5 in Monday at 9 p.m.

Game 6 will be Thursday June 13 if necessary, and Game 7 will be Sunday June 16, if necessary.

The series is currently tied at 1-1.