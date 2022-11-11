London’s 'Karate Kid' celebrates 7 medals and top spot at worlds

A London teen has earned multiple medals at the World Karate Championships in Ireland.

Kaleb Boyle took home seven medals, including four gold. He was the top Canadian in his class.

Intensity is evident in his facial expressions as he practices at his home in northwest London.

The black belt ‘Karate Kid’ is the best in his age group. Not bad for a boy about to turn 13.

“I fell in love with the sport right after I had my first class,”’ Kaleb told CTV News London.

He said karate has helped him cope with bullying, ADHD and vision problems.

Since then, his mother Lacy Hamlin-Boyle has watched his confidence and self esteem grow.

“He used to be very scared and very nervous about a lot of things," she said. “Karate has given him a purpose. He is definitely more confident.”

Kaleb Boyle shows seven medals he earned at the World Karate Championships. (Sean Irvine/ CTV News London) And it takes confidence to perform on the world stage.

With extreme weapons, Kaleb put on such a display his competitors appeared to be in awe.

His gold medal performance included a timed throw of a weapon into the air. As his parents held their breath, he executed the move perfectly.

“You can be a little bit cocky, but you don’t want to be over cocky. It can ruin your performance,” Kaleb explained.

With the discipline karate has provided, Kaleb hopes to one day seek a career in the military.

But before he does, he wants to inspire other kids struggling to find themselves to consider martial arts.

“If you are one of the kids that sit up in the room with video games all day, this is a more active sport. More relationships, more friendships. There are more people out there having your back and cheering you on,” said Kaleb.