London's air show 2024 attracts tens of thousands

Airshow London took to the skies this past weekend, as tens of thousands of aviation fans from all around the region got a chance to see some of the most dazzling ground and aerial displays anywhere.

“I was driving through the crowd, and there’s just so many fans in their cars in the parking spots, and they’re just looking at the skies. Kids are just smiling, they’re having a full day camp, awesome event today,” said Airshow London 2024 Executive Director, Holly Doty.

It was picture-perfect weather with the sun shining brightly and all eyes on the skies for the entire weekend.

Doty said fans got a chance to see dozens of aircraft from North America and Europe up close.

“We probably have on average about 40 plus planes out here, and there’s over 300 crews here visiting here in London, Ont. Lots of stuff happening, and honestly, I think crews are just so happy to be in Canada this weekend,” said Doty.

And for each crew, no small amount of work goes in to putting on a show, said Royal Canadian Air Force Capt. Caleb Robert, whose team is on loan from their day jobs in the air force.

“There are no slack days, it is absolutely 110 per cent every single day we do it, for both our own safety and the safety of the fans. And to be able to do what we do at the expert, super high level that we’re doing it here,” explained Robert.

Among the attractions was the Royal Air Force Red Arrows, based in the UK.

“It takes a good six months of hard work during the winter, during the cold, wet, windy winter back in the UK,” explained Red Arrows Squadron Leader, Jon Bond. “We actually spend more time training than we do displaying, so that’s how much we put into designing and training and making sure the show is as safe as possible. So that’s normally from November to May time,” he said.

Between 50,000 and 75,000 people were expected over the three-day event, said Director of Flight operations Gerry Vanderhoek. “I set the bar pretty high. The air show has a long tradition here in London so it makes it difficult year in and year out to try to bring new acts. But you know we try to bring the newest and latest, greatest technology from militaries all over the world,” said Vanderhoek.