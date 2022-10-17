London retiree plans to buy new home with $500K win

A London retiree struck gold for the second time last month with a $500,000 Lotto Max prize win.

Patricia Richards won the Maxmillions prize in the Sept. 23 draw.

This marks the regular lottery winner’s second big win. She also won $1 million playing Encore in 2019.

“I was at the store checking my ticket and I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I was in shock," she said. "I was shaking, and I was numb!"

Richards said she called her son right away.

"He couldn't believe this was happening. We went over the winning numbers together," she said. "I never dreamt this would happen – let alone twice!"

Richards said she plans to buy a new home with her most recent win.

“I would like to find a nice little place to live and be happy. I've also always wanted to travel to Hawaii, so there may be a trip in my future," she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Admiral Drive in London.