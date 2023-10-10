London resident facing 19 charges after guns and drug bust

London

    Items seized by London Police Service during a bust at a residence on Adelaide Street South over the weekend. (Source: London Police Service)

    A 24-year-old London resident is facing a slew of charges after police seized six guns, ammunition, drugs and cash over the weekend.

    Members of the London Police Service Guns and Gangs unit executed a warrant at a home on Adelaide Street South.

    Police seized the following items:

    • Mossberg 930 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun
    • Squires Bingham Model 16R .22 semi-automatic rifle
    • Loaded sawed-off Charles Daly pump action 12-gauge shotgun
    • SKS semi-Automatic 7.62 x 39 mm rifle
    • Sawed-off ‘Made in USSR’ break action single barrel 12-gauge shotgun
    • 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun
    • 157 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm rifle ammunition
    • Seven (7) twelve-gauge shotgun shells
    • 18 rounds of 40 caliber ammunition
    • 863 grams of suspected Cocaine
    • 255 grams of suspected Fentanyl
    • 192 x TEC Oxycocet pills
    • Two (2) digital scales
    • Electronic money counter
    • Approximately $6,000 in cash

    As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old from London has been charged with:

    • Seven counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;
    • Three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm;
    • Three counts of possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm;
    • Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking;
    • Possession of a Schedule I substance;
    • Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order;
    • Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm; and
    • Fail to comply with undertaking.

    The accused is expected to re-appear in London court Wednesday in relation to the charges.

    Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.  

