London resident facing 19 charges after guns and drug bust
A 24-year-old London resident is facing a slew of charges after police seized six guns, ammunition, drugs and cash over the weekend.
Members of the London Police Service Guns and Gangs unit executed a warrant at a home on Adelaide Street South.
Police seized the following items:
- Mossberg 930 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun
- Squires Bingham Model 16R .22 semi-automatic rifle
- Loaded sawed-off Charles Daly pump action 12-gauge shotgun
- SKS semi-Automatic 7.62 x 39 mm rifle
- Sawed-off ‘Made in USSR’ break action single barrel 12-gauge shotgun
- 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun
- 157 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm rifle ammunition
- Seven (7) twelve-gauge shotgun shells
- 18 rounds of 40 caliber ammunition
- 863 grams of suspected Cocaine
- 255 grams of suspected Fentanyl
- 192 x TEC Oxycocet pills
- Two (2) digital scales
- Electronic money counter
- Approximately $6,000 in cash
As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old from London has been charged with:
- Seven counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;
- Three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm;
- Three counts of possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm;
- Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking;
- Possession of a Schedule I substance;
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order;
- Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm; and
- Fail to comply with undertaking.
The accused is expected to re-appear in London court Wednesday in relation to the charges.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's terrifying': Canadians stuck in Israel amid deadly fighting after flights cancelled
Canadians stranded in Israel after many airlines cancelled flights to Tel Aviv on Sunday say they are desperate to get home and fear for their safety.
Canadian government called on to send evacuation flights to Israel
Canada's Official Opposition Conservatives are calling for the federal government to immediately send evacuation flights to bring home Canadian citizens stranded in Israel.
DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel
On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, and is only expected to escalate.
'All options are on the table': IDF not ruling out ground offensive into Gaza against Hamas
Israel is not ruling out a ground offensive into Gaza against Hamas, an international spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces tells CTV News.
Son of Canadian woman believed to be Hamas hostage says his last words to his mom were 'I love you'
The son of a Canadian woman recounts the last conversation he had with his mother before she disappeared. He believes she was taken hostage by Hamas militants Saturday.
Vancouver man killed in Hamas attack on music festival in Israel
A Vancouver man who was missing in Israel was killed in an attack by Hamas on a music festival, the second confirmed Canadian casualty in a massacre that left hundreds dead.
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Hamas war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
Soldiers asking for donations to help with housing, food costs: memo to Gen. Eyre
The military's chaplain-general says morale among troops is the lowest it's been in recent memory as many soldiers struggle with the cost of living.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region residents rally, fear for family amid Israel-Gaza war
The ripple effects of the Israel-Gaza war are being felt in Waterloo Region.
-
Woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas makes brief court appearance
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of faking pregnancies and stillbirths to defraud doulas will next appear in court on Friday, Oct. 20.
-
'Stay home if you’re sick': Health units prepare for respiratory illness season
With fall weather here and people expected to spend more time indoors, local public health units are preparing for another season of respiratory illnesses.
Windsor
-
Windsor's Vision Zero action plan expected to be unveiled next month, says city
A Vision Zero action plan is expected to be presented to Windsor's transportation standing committee next month.
-
Tentative General Motors deal encouraging for local companies
The president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturer’s Association (APMA) says he is more hopeful about auto negotiations on the Canadian side of the border following news a tentative deal has been reached for General Motors workers.
-
Solidarity rallies planned in Windsor-Essex amid Israel-Gaza war
The Israel-Gaza war has deep roots going back decades and is hitting hard for people on both sides of the conflict in Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
Disbarred lawyer turned criminal facing new charges in Wasaga Beach bust
A disbarred lawyer, who in 2015 was arrested as part of an RCMP-led organized crime ring bust, has been arrested again, this time in Wasaga Beach, Ont., where police tell CTV News he was found with drugs and guns.
-
Charges stayed against Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping suspect
The charges against an Ontario woman arrested earlier this year in connection with the Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping case have been stayed.
-
Police investigate alleged stabbing in Barrie
Police in Barrie say a man suffering stab wounds went into Malones Pint House on Bradford Street shortly on Monday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Bears being spotted again in Greater Sudbury
As the weather turns colder with the arrival of fall, bears are starting to be spotted again around the City of Greater Sudbury.
-
North Bay suspect poured a drink on victim, then came at police with a weapon
A 64-year-old suspect who got into an argument with a neighbour got into much bigger trouble when police arrived to investigate.
-
Charges for North Bay driver found slumped over in vehicle
A 37-year-old driver has been charged after North Bay police came upon an idling vehicle with its lights on and an unconscious driver inside.
Ottawa
-
'Tragedy in every way': Gatineau police urge kindness after fatal Buckingham, Que. crash
Gatineau police are asking for calm and kindness after a fatal crash in the Buckingham sector that claimed the lives of two teenagers.
-
Here is when flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available in Ottawa
Starting this week, vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 will be available in Ottawa for people at greatest risk of health complications. Full public eligibility will open by the end of October.
-
RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
-
Scotiabank Arena announces $350M worth of renovations. Here's what it will look like
As Scotiabank Arena approaches its 25th anniversary in February, the downtown venue is undergoing renovations worth more than $350 million.
-
How to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot in Toronto this fall
Toronto Public Health is opening up thousands of new appointments to select Torontonians for the updated monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.
Montreal
-
'We're not being heard': Stranded in Israel, Montreal couple pleads for Canada's help
Four days after the initial Hamas attacks on Israel, a Canadian couple stranded in Jerusalem are pleading for their government's help getting home.
-
Montreal man killed in Israel after Hamas attacks
A Montreal couple says their 33-year-old son was killed in the attacks led by Hamas militants last weekend in Israel and that, during his final moments, he put his life in harm's way to save others.
-
Healthy Quebec kids can no longer see pediatricians, must now find a family doctor
The move to bar pediatricians from following healthy children is an initiative that was agreed upon between the Quebec government and the Quebec Association of Pediatricians. The goal is to allow pediatricians, who specialize in treating children, to take on the more dire cases rather than follow healthy children -- something a general practitioner is qualified to do.
Atlantic
-
Masks required again at N.S. health facilities
Nova Scotia health facilities will require people to wear face masks again amid rising COVID-19 cases.
-
P.E.I. councillor tells mayor he won't resign over anti-Indigenous sign
A village councillor in Prince Edward Island allegedly won't step down from council after he displayed a sign on his property denying the existence of residential school graves.
-
Dog attack victim looking for answers: ‘It’s lucky we were there’
A Moncton woman who was attacked by a pitbull feels her issue isn't being properly addressed by officials.
Winnipeg
-
Driver arrested one year after fatal crash on St. Mary's Road: police
Winnipeg police have arrested a driver nearly one year after a 17-year-old passenger was killed in a crash in St. Vital.
-
Growing municipal funding, cutting homelessness among new Manitoba premier's plans
Manitoba premier-designate Wab Kinew is promising more funding to municipalities, but there are no details yet.
-
Son of Canadian woman believed to be Hamas hostage says his last words to his mom were 'I love you'
The son of a Canadian woman recounts the last conversation he had with his mother before she disappeared. He believes she was taken hostage by Hamas militants Saturday.
Calgary
-
COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccinations in Alberta: What you need to know
Bookings for COVID-19 shots opened to Albertans on Tuesday with the shots being administered starting Oct. 16.
-
Four Lethbridge high school football players arrested for alleged sexual assault
Four high school football players have been arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault at a Lethbridge school last week.
-
Calgary teen missing from Parkdale
Calgary police are looking to the public for help as they search for a teen who went missing from the community of Parkdale this week.
Edmonton
-
Concrete panel falls off downtown Edmonton building, city enacts emergency closures
The City of Edmonton has implemented an emergency closure after a concrete panel fell from a building on Sir Winston Churchill Square on Tuesday morning.
-
Oilers' McDavid wants NHL to reverse ban on theme tape including for Pride
Connor McDavid is not on board with an NHL policy — again.
-
Opposition NDP to stage public consultations over Alberta pension plan prosposal
Alberta's Opposition NDP is moving ahead with town hall consultations next week on the government's proposal to have the province quit the Canada Pension Plan.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver man killed in Hamas attack on music festival in Israel
A Vancouver man who was missing in Israel was killed in an attack by Hamas on a music festival, the second confirmed Canadian casualty in a massacre that left hundreds dead.
-
Search effort underway for missing senior and his dog in Whistler, B.C.
A search effort has been launched involving police, firefighters, multiple search and rescue teams and the public in Whistler, B.C., after a senior and his dog went missing Monday.
-
B.C. convict in his early 30s dies at maximum security prison
An inmate serving a nearly six-year sentence for his role in a failed drug deal and car chase in Chilliwack has died in custody, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.