London resident critically injured in crash with cattle truck
Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 10:10AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, March 4, 2020 10:20AM EST
Fire officials crowd around an SUV that was involved in a serious crash in Mapleton.
LONDON, ONT -- A Londoner remains in a Toronto hospital Wednesday after being critically injured in a crash in Wellington County involving a cattle truck.
The crash happened last Friday around 4 p.m. when an SUV collided with a cattle truck on Wellington Road 12 in Mapleton, Ont.
The driver of the SUV, a 35-year-old Londoner, was airlifted to hospital in Toronto with life-threatening injuries.
No cattle were injured and the driver of the truck was not injured.
The collision remains under investigation.
