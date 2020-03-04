LONDON, ONT -- A Londoner remains in a Toronto hospital Wednesday after being critically injured in a crash in Wellington County involving a cattle truck.

The crash happened last Friday around 4 p.m. when an SUV collided with a cattle truck on Wellington Road 12 in Mapleton, Ont.

The driver of the SUV, a 35-year-old Londoner, was airlifted to hospital in Toronto with life-threatening injuries.

No cattle were injured and the driver of the truck was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation.